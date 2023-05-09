St. Croix County deputy funeral arrangements; to be held at Hudson HS

Wisconsin law enforcement officials revealed on Tuesday, May 9 the funeral arrangements for St. Croix Sheriff's Deputy Kaitie Leising.

Leising, 29, is the St. Croix County sheriff's deputy killed Saturday evening, May 6 while responding to a call of a possible drunk driver near Glenwood City, Wisconsin.

The public visitation for Leising will be held at Hudson High School (1501 Vine Street, Hudson, WI) from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, May 12. A funeral with law enforcement honors will be held immediately following the visitation.

Kaitie Leising

There will be a procession for Deputy Leising following the funeral. Information about that route will be released later in the week.

"She was an outdoors person," said St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson, reflecting on Leising and her outgoing personality. "She was such a giving person. You know, it was always, you know everybody says, well, if you're having a bad day, talk to Kaitie because your bad day is done. You can't stay salty when you talk to Kaitie – and that was the absolute truth. She was just, she just had that spirit."

The sheriff said he has been overwhelmed by the amount of support from the community – and especially his law enforcement partners.

"I've gotten so much support from my fellow sheriffs, from Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond, and every town and village within the county. Right now, my guys aren't working on the street," Knudson said.

According to a news release from the DOJ, the deputy found the suspected drunk driver in a ditch. That driver was identified by the DOJ as Jeremiah Johnson, 34. The DOJ said people had stopped at the scene to try to help, and Leising requested that Johnson perform field sobriety testing. According to the DOJ, he was "evasive" to her requests. After about eight minutes of talking with Johnson, the DOJ says he drew a handgun and shot her.

Leising fired at Johnson three times after she was shot, the DOJ said, but none of the shots hit Johnson, who fled into a wooded area.

Growing memorial for St. Croix Sheriff's Deputy Kaitie Leising

About an hour later, the DOJ said law enforcement was searching the wooded area and saw Johnson, heard a shot and saw him collapse. The DOJ said no law enforcement fired during the search. A handgun was recovered near where Johnson died, the DOJ said.

St. Croix Sheriff's Deputy Kaitie Leising

Donations can be sent to WESTconsin Credit Union. Checks should be written to "Benefit of Deputy Leising" and can be dropped off at any branch. Checks can also be dropped off at the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department.

Flags at half-staff

Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #199 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Fri., May 12, 2023, in honor of St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising.

Gov. Evers issued the following statement in a news release:

"Deputy Kaitie Leising was admired by her colleagues and community alike for the positivity, drive, and dedication to service she carried with her every day. The weight of Deputy Leising’s death is a loss felt by folks across the state. We continue to keep Deputy Leising’s family and loved ones, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Croix County community, and all those that knew and served alongside her in our hearts as they mourn her tragic passing."

Deputy Leising joined the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office in 2022 and had previously served the Pennington County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office.