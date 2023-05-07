St. Croix County officer-involved shooting; deputy dead, DOJ investigating

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved critical incident in the town of Glenwood that occurred on the evening of Saturday, May 6.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, at around 6 p.m., a St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched for a report of a potential drunk driver in a ditch. After the deputy arrived, they reported shots fired and sustained a gunshot wound. The deputy was taken to a hospital, where they later died. The involved individual left the scene and was later found dead in a wooded area with a gunshot wound.

The DOJ said there is no threat to the community.

The DCI is leading the investigation with help from multiple other agencies.

DCI is reviewing evidence and determining the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the St. Croix County District Attorney when the investigation is finished.