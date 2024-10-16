St. Augustine Prep breaks ground at former Cardinal Stritch campus

article

St. Augustine Preparatory Academy broke ground Wednesday afternoon on what will be its north side campus.

Construction is underway on what was formerly the Cardinal Stritch University campus. School leaders told FOX6 News the 43-acre space will hold 1,020 students from K-12.

"This was a surprise when, unfortunately, Cardinal Stritch was forced to close their doors," said Matt Miller, St. Augustine Prep president. "It became an opportunity for us to offer more to the north side of Milwaukee, to the North Shore suburbs, so we are excited to start another educational opportunity."

The new campus will also have state-of-the-art attractions like sports fields, gyms and other amenities.

Private donations are funding the $100 million project. It is expected to be completed and open by fall 2026.