Spring weather in Wisconsin; farmer says rain helping crops

All the rain is leaving a mess in some parts of Wisconsin, but there are some who welcome it.

The signs of spring are everywhere.

The Hunger Task Force Farm harvests half a million pounds of fruits and veggies. Farm manager Sarah Bressler said rain is key to that.

"We’ve had really great germination of all of our crops," Bressler said. "We’re really actually excited about this precipitation that’s happening because the ground and the earth – wetlands in our areas really need it right now."

Bressler said they had a window to get their first plantings of the season done ahead of the rain. Now, the irrigation from Mother Nature is a welcome for crops and the Franklin farms ponds.

"We do have a wetland area with five ephemeral ponds, so this rain has been helpful with replenishing those ponds as well," Bressler said. "So it helps with the biodiversity."

However, she said the rain is good until it’s not.

"Rain is good to an extent," Bressler said. "If it were to rain more than a couple inches, that could be an issue."

Too much water would flood the fields.

FOX6 Weather Experts say this spring is the second wettest on record so far, but it hasn’t been overwhelming for farms.

The USDA said as of last week, corn and soybean crop planting is ahead of schedule.

So far this year, the Hunger Task Force harvested 1,200 pounds of lettuce and is adding additional crops this year.