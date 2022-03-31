Spring snow in Wisconsin leaves messy roads, many eager for warmth

It might be officially spring, but the weather is saying otherwise. Much of southeast Wisconsin got a dose of wet snow on Thursday, March 31.

"In the early hours, a little before rush hour it was clear the snow was sticking," said Brian DeNeve of the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW).

Milwaukee's DPW deployed 100 salt trucks to keep drivers safe.

The messy roads elsewhere left a school bus stuck in a ditch in Lisbon.

As crews worked to clear the streets, they understand the spring snowfall is nothing new.

"Traditionally I think every year for the last several years always do have a little bit that occurs in April, So it’s not like this came by any major surprise," DeNeve said.

Brian DeNeve

For longtime Wisconsinites, Thursday's weather was perfect for walking.

"It’s nice out, I think," said Alex Swenson of Milwaukee, who described the weather as "unpredictable."

The Milwaukee Brewers opening day was originally scheduled for March 31, but was postponed after the Major League Baseball lockout. Fans say they are OK with not having to tailgate in the snow. But bar owners in the area say the snow could have been a good thing.

"Everyone else will think it’s horrible. You know, the tailgaters," said CJ Papara, manager of 4th Base Sports Bar. "I would have actually loved it if it was Opening Day because the snow would have pushed more people inside and less people tailgating."

The parking lots might be empty – no tailgaters. But even as baseball season is around the corner, you just never know what Mother Nature may bring.

"This is Wisconsin this is what happens," Papara said.

The Brewers' new opening day is set for Thursday, April 7 in Chicago against the Cubs. The team's home opening is just one week later – Thursday, April 14 against the St. Louis Cardinals.