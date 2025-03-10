Spring break travel; Milwaukee Mitchell airport expects busy season

The Brief Milwaukee airport officials held a news conference on Monday ahead of this year’s spring break travel season. Airport officials provided an update on spring break flight projections and helpful parking tips to help travelers prepare for their trip. MKE peak departure dates are expected to be Saturday, March 22 and Saturday, March 29.



Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport officials held a news conference on Monday, March 10, ahead of this year’s busy spring break travel season.

Airport officials are provided an update on spring break flight projections and helpful parking tips to help travelers prepare for their trip.

Peak departure dates

What we know:

Peak departure dates at Mitchell International airport are expected to be Saturday, March 22 and Saturday, March 29.

MKE recommends travelers arrive at the airport two hours before their flight to allow plenty of time to park, check luggage, pass through the TSA security checkpoint, and deal with any unanticipated delays.

Warm-weather vacation destinations

What we know:

On those peak days, Mitchell International Airport offers 39 departing flights to warm-weather vacation destinations – including 28 to destinations in Florida, plus another 11 to cities in Arizona, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Travelers are encouraged to take advantage of MKE's easy and affordable Coat Check service, located in the Summerfest Marketplace store.

During the entire month of March, airlines in Milwaukee will offer approximately 350,000 departs seats, which is similar to the amount that were available in the 2024 spring break season.

Parking

What we know:

MKE's Valet Parking: MKE's Valet Parking allows passengers to drop off their car at the departure curb just steps from the airport entrance. A valet attendant will park your vehicle in a secure lot and will have your car ready at the curb when you return.

Daily Parking: MKE's daily parking is another option for travelers looking to keep their parking experience stress-free. Daily parking is located in the parking structure attached to the main airport terminal.

Download the MKE SmartPark: App users can easily scan in and out of all MKE parking lots, make reservations to secure a parking spot ahead o time, and even earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for free parking.

Plan ahead & reserve parking: Airport officials recommend making your parking reservation in the MKE SmartPark app at least one week before your flight. Lots fill up quickly, especially during spring break.

Security/TSA

What we know:

Planning ahead and packing properly can facilitate the screening process and ease your travel experience at the airport.

Carry-on baggage screening in standard lanes

What we know:

Food: In most cases, food or snacks such as fruit, health bars, and sandwiches can stay inside your carry-on bag. There are special instructions for liquids, gels, and aerosols, as well as for baby food, breast milk and medically necessary items.

Packing: If you are preparing for your flight, be aware that how and what you pack can impact the screening process. Be sure that you check for prohibited items and remember to follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule