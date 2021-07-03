Sprecherfest returns to Glendale, German culture celebrated

article

Sprecherfest returned to Glendale for the first time in more than 20 years, the three-day festival concluding Saturday, July 3.

Sprecher Brewing Co. CEO and President Sharad Chadha said because it's a classic, they hope to bring it back every year.

Fourth of July weekend provided the perfect time for the classic German festival.

"What a way to enjoy our freedom and all the things we have," Chadha said. "This is a German town you know and our German heritage. Enjoy it’s great beer, bratwurst, sauerkraut it’s going to be a lot of fun."

The festival was filled with music, German food and drinks – and a sense of normalcy.

"Drinking beer outside you know prost-ing and high-fiving and shaking hands so it’s like we’re back in business and we’re back on top," said Chadha.

Sprecherfest 2021 in Glendale

Festivalgoers enjoyed the beer and food along with the German atmosphere.

"You’re going to get that German, authentic experience German beer – you can’t go wrong," Eric Halverson of Wauwatosa said.

"Even if you’re not German you can still enjoy the company and the presence and culture out here it’s been pretty amazing," said Lindi Ilich of Bay View.

Sprecher partnered with the Bavarian Bierhaud for the festival's return.

