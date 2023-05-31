Sportsman's Warehouse gun theft, Racine Park High School student charged

article

Mauriece Krueger, 18, a Racine Park High School student, is accused of stealing guns from his employer, Sportsman's Warehouse.

Prosecutors say an anonymous tip came in that Krueger had stolen a bag of M&M's during his shift, which led management to discover the guns had been taken.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance showed Krueger, while working in the area where the guns were delivered on May 14, took handguns out of their boxes and concealed them in his waistband. He then transferred the stolen firearms to a jacket stored in the employee break room locker.

The complaint states that Krueger appeared to be vigilant while the guns were in his possession, frequently checking for anyone entering the break room.

On two occasions, he moved the jacket with the firearms to a bathroom to avoid detection, prosecutors say.

The stolen firearms were identified as a Beretta APX 9mm and an H&K .45 caliber, with a combined value of $1,169.88. Prosecutors say Krueger admitted to stealing them and selling them to a family member.

The complaint notes that Krueger, a senior at Park High School, is set to graduate this year.

He faces two counts of theft of movable property, which includes the stolen firearms, and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

Krueger made his initial appearance in court Tuesday, May 30. Cash bond was set at $500.