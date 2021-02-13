Sport Clips helps give veterans scholarships: 'Tremendous need'

It's been a hard year for those on the frontlines during the pandemic, and that includes military members.

With the economic situation, it's been a struggle for some re-entering the workforce. That's why a company is stepping in to help.

For those who have served us, now there's a chance to serve them.

"We are doing everything we can to help, there is a tremendous need out there," Air Force Veteran Gordon Logan said.



Logan is also the chairman and founder of Sport Clips Haircuts, which teamed up with partners and clients to help the Veterans of Foreign Wars provide scholarships for military members preparing for civilian careers.



"In a pandemic, it's tough on everybody but it’s especially tough for our veterans trying to make that leap from military to civilian right now with the lack of employment opportunity, isolation, other tolls — mental well-being are big concerns of ours," Logan said.

Spot Clips "Help a Hero" scholarship program

Helping heroes get ahead in life, the company has raised more than $1 million to provide $5,000 of assistance per semester to each recipient -- helping cover the cost of tuition and fees.

Hal Roesch II, the commander-in-chief of the VFW, said it's a huge benefit for those transitioning out and still on active duty.



"Right now, it's E5’s and below who get a scholarship in order to progress into the upper echelon in listed ranks," said Roesch. "College education is a must, they have to have it get to that senior enlisted position, so this helps them while they are in, gives them a degree while they transition out so for them it’s a win-win situation."

Sport Clips

This mission is making things a little easier during hard times.

"This is one less worry that our veterans will have as they make sure they can get the education they need to be successful in their civilian careers," Logan said.

Since the program began, it's provided almost $9 million worth of assistance with the transition to civilian careers.

The scholarship can be used for a technical degree, a four-year college, higher education and beyond. For details on how to apply, visit vfw.org/scholarship.



