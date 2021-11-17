Spirit nonstop flights from Milwaukee to 4 new cities

article

Spirit Airlines on Wednesday, Nov. 17 launched new daily nonstop flights between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and Tampa Florida as well as Phoenix.

The airline began service from Milwaukee in June with flights Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida. This now brings the total up to seven cities served nonstop from Milwaukee on Spirit.

Additionally, Spirit Airlines will launch three weekly nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Cancun (CUN) this December. This will be the airline’s first international route from Milwaukee. Tickets for all flights are available now at spirit.com or on popular travel websites.

The airport held an inaugural launch celebration at the gate. Passengers taking advantage of these new flights were treated to cookies, first flight certificates, and fun MKE swag.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) currently offers nonstop flights to more than 40 destinations coast-to-coast, and more than 200 international destinations are available with just one connection. MKE is served by 11 airlines, including Spirit. The complete list of nonstop cities can be found at mitchellairport.com.

