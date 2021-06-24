Spirit Airlines' Milwaukee service nearly triples by end of 2021

article

Spirit Airlines’ yellow planes touched down in Milwaukee for the first time on Thursday, June 24 – and the airline used the moment to announce more nonstop routes coming soon to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE).

A news release says Spirit will nearly triple the destinations it serves nonstop from MKE starting this fall. The carrier plans to add daily flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Phoenix (PHX), and Tampa (TPA), plus three weekly flights to Cancun (CUN), the airline’s first international route from Milwaukee.

Spirit Airlines Service to/from MKE:

Las Vegas (LAS): Daily beginning June 24

Los Angeles (LAX): Daily beginning June 24

Orlando (MCO): Daily beginning June 24

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) NEW: Daily beginning Nov. 17

Fort Myers (RSW) NEW: Daily beginning Nov. 17

Phoenix (PHX) NEW: Daily beginning Nov. 17

Tampa (TPA) NEW: Daily beginning Nov. 17

Cancun (CUN) NEW: 3 times per week beginning Dec. 23