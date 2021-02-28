Special Olympics WI’s biggest fundraiser takes new form due to COVID

The 2021 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Wisconsin looked a little different to help ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have participated in polar plunge since 2006," said Candi Schneider at The Rock Snowpark in Franklin.

Loyal plungers weren’t able to crowd around the water and dive due to COVID. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, they were still able to take the plunge -- just down a sledding hill instead.

"The amount of events we’ve had to cancel, Polar Plunge is so important, and it's our largest fundraiser of the year, bringing in about $1.5 million," said Tyler Pourus, director of development and special events. "We’re trying to hit half of that, so it really means a lot just so we can hit the ground running once things get back to normal."

Folks came out to put their cardboard box sleds to the test and to support the athletes.

"I can hang out with my teammates and meet new people from different teams," said Hayley Schneider, Special Olympics athlete.

"Our athletes deserve to have inclusion and to participate in sports just like all of us," said Kathleen Roach, president and CEO of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

There was also a DIY Polar Plunge option -- whether a snow angel or a bucket of water dumped on your head -- a plunge is a plunge, officials said.

"It costs $757 to support an athlete for one year," said Pourus. "With over 9,000 athletes, we just really need your support."

If you missed the event but would like to support Special Olympics Wisconsin, head over to their website.