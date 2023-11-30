Special FOX6 Coats for Kids collection events in December 2023

article

Join FOX6 at Steinhafels in Waukesha for a drive-through coat collection event on Monday, Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The first 200 cars to come through and donate at least four (4) coats will receive a pair of ticket vouchers to Disney on Ice "Find Your Hero," coming to Fiserv Forum, February 15-19, 2024 while supplies last. Steinhafels in Waukesha is located at Highway F and I-94.

If you don’t have a coat to donate, you can still help. Make a donation to the FOX6 COATS FOR KIDS Phone Bank! All donations will be used to purchase brand new, warm winter coats.

Salvation Army volunteers will be taking your calls on Monday, Dec. 4 from 5 a.m. until noon, 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

You can also donate online at anytime.

Thank you for helping us keep kids warm one coat at a time.