Southwest Airlines adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Austin

Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday, Aug. 22 plans to add nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Austin, Texas beginning in March 2025.

The new nonstop flights will operate on a full-size Boeing 737-700 aircraft five days per week, Monday through Friday, beginning March 6, 2025.

"We know there is a strong demand for flights to Austin, and we’re excited to see Southwest expand at MKE with this brand-new destination," said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. "We look forward to offering this convenient new nonstop option for our Milwaukee travelers, and we encourage them to use this route to help us keep this service."

In addition to the Austin route announcement, the airline will again offer nonstop service to popular spring break destinations in March 2025. In addition to daily service to Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Myers, Southwest will fly between MKE and Cancun on Saturdays and Sundays from March 6 through April 7. Nonstop flights to/from Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota/Bradenton, FL, will also be offered during the same period.

Flights are available for booking at www.Southwest.com or on the Southwest Airlines mobile app.