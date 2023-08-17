Southwest Airlines 2024 spring break schedule released

article

Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday, Aug. 17 that it will expand service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) during spring break in 2024.

A news release says the move includes adding more frequent flights to numerous popular warm weather destinations. The airline’s March spring break schedule features flight increases to 11 destinations currently served from MKE.

In the schedule running from March 7 through April 8, 2024, the airline will offer:

Increased weekday service to Nashville, Denver, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Orlando, Phoenix, Fort Myers, and Tampa.

Increased Sunday service to Cancun, Orlando, Phoenix, Sarasota, and Tampa.

Increased Saturday service to Cancun, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Fort Myers, Sarasota, and Tampa.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The release says weekend flights to Cancun and Sarasota will be offered on both Saturdays and Sundays, up from Saturday-only weekend service in March 2023.

On weekdays, MKE will offer three to five flights per day to Nashville, Orlando, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Denver, along with daily or twice-daily service to Kansas City, Fort Myers, and Tampa.