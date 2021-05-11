Expand / Collapse search

Southwest adds new nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Miami

FOX6 News Milwaukee
A Southwest Airlines aircraft lining up at La Guardia Airport.

MILWAUKEE - Southwest Airlines is continuing to expand service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) with new nonstop flights to Miami International Airport (MIA) starting June 12 and continuing every Saturday through September 4. 

Southwest also made the following air service announcements for flights from MKE to Florida: 

  • The existing Saturday service to Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ) is being extended from now through the end of October. The roundtrip route will also be flown on Sundays through September 5.  
  • Southwest’s existing daily service to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) will be extended through September 6, and two roundtrips will be flown every Saturday through October 30. 
  • Recently-announced Destin – Fort Walton Beach (VPS) service is being extended, flying roundtrips every Saturday from June 12 through September 4. 

"Southwest’s continued expansion from Milwaukee to Florida, including these new flights to Miami, provides more flights to more leisure destinations than ever before," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "We are continuing to win this new service because Wisconsin travelers are choosing our hometown airport. The more we continue to do that, the more service we will get as the air travel industry emerges from the pandemic."

