Southeast Wisconsin hospitals end mask mandate

Hospitals have been under tight control throughout the COVID pandemic, and visitors were limited, and masks were required. Employees and patients in southeast Wisconsin have the option to wear masks after roughly three years of masking up.

"I'm okay with it as long as I can still wear it because I’m going to wear mine," said Shelly Wilson, who works at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center.

Aurora Health Care began offering optional masking on Monday. Froedtert Hospital and Ascension Wisconsin began offering it last week.

Wilson works at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center cleaning patients' rooms. She said her mask will be staying on.

"Because COVID is still out there," said Wilson. "And then you have the RSV and all this other stuff that's out there."

An Aurora Health Care spokesperson said the decision to remove masks was influenced by three things: the recent drop in COVID transmission rates, the end of cold and flu season, and the end of the COVID public health emergency.

In Aurora Health Care facilities, signs now state that masks are optional, but are provided if needed.

"I mean, you can still get it with the vaccination," said a Aurora Health Care patient Jamere Blue. "So I really don’t see the difference with or without the mask."

Blue said he likes having a choice on wearing a mask.

"Yes, you have the option," said Blue. "Whether if you want to keep COVID down, some people just don’t care, and others do."

The three health systems said you do need to wear a mask when visiting patients in transmission-based isolation and if you are COVID positive.

Health experts said they will continue to monitor the transmission levels during each season and make changes as needed.