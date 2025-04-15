Southeast Wisconsin storm spotter training; recruiting volunteers

The Brief Dozens turned up at the Oconomowoc Public Library on Tuesday, April 15 to learn how to become storm spotters. The National Weather Service relies on storm spotters to provide context during severe weather events. There are storm spotter training sessions in southeast Wisconsin through May 8.



The National Weather Service (NWS) is training storm spotters throughout Wisconsin – hoping to keep you safe during severe weather.

Storm spotter training

What we know:

Jason Vredeveld is one of dozens who packed Oconomowoc's public library on Tuesday, April 15 for the training.

"Cumulus clouds, the puffy white ones, I know. But that’s about it," Vredeveld said. "Ever since I was a kid, these tornado shows fascinated me. My dad told them to turn them off."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Tim Halbach of the National Weather Service led the court. He hoped to recruit spotters who would call in when severe weather hits their community. For example, measuring hail in a spotter's backyard can give experts context about the size, scope and intensity of a storm.

What they're saying:

"People react more when they hear that threat has actually been witnessed," Halbach said. "We can guess that from radar, we can estimate on some of the things that we see, but it doesn’t exactly tell us what’s happening."

Tim Halbach

It all results in real-time information used by people you trust – to keep you safe from a storm.

Related article

Now Vredeveld is ready to be part of the team.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I’m just really interested in storms – thunderstorms and tornadoes are cool too," Vredeveld said.