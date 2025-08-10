Southeast Wisconsin severe flooding; Wauwatosa sees major damage

The Brief Heavy rain caused the Menomonee River to overflow, flooding streets, homes and cars. Wauwatosa received more than 500 calls related to flooding and storm damage. No serious injuries were reported, but residents face extensive property loss.



Wauwatosa is among the hardest-hit communities after heavy rainfall left streets, cars and basements underwater on Sunday morning, Aug. 10.

What we know:

Floodwater ripped through Wauwatosa as historic rainfall caused the Menomonee River to overflow and turn streets into waterways.

"Total shock – you don’t really know what to think," said Karly Truss, whose basement was destroyed. "At first you are just kind of like, ‘What do we do?’"

Her husband, Eric, said he woke up around 6 a.m. and discovered water surrounding their home on Menomonee River Parkway. Minutes later, first responders arrived to rescue neighbors, including a family and their dogs, by boat.

"Police car rolled up with a boat, and went down that way," Eric Truss said. "Got a full family, a couple dogs, brought them over to our neighbor's yard."

The city’s dispatch center received more than 500 calls between the start of the flooding and late Sunday afternoon. The majority of those calls were for flooded basements, blocked storm drains and traffic incidents due to standing water.

Drone footage captured vehicles completely submerged.

Local perspective:

"When you get something like 10–14 inches of rain, it just can’t handle it," said Glenn Hanson, who grew up in Wauwatosa.

The Wauwatosa Police Department said there have been no reports of serious injuries, but families face extensive damage.

"Total devastation, like our entire basement is gone," Karly Truss said. "Everything down there is gone."

Although water has receded, several roads and intersections remain closed in Wauwatosa. Police say they are still in an emergency response phase.

"Be there for your family members and your loved ones," Karly Truss said. "Everyone knows somebody who has been hit by this."