Southeast Wisconsin 'Red Flag Warning' Wednesday; state of emergency declared

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of southeast Wisconsin from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Gov. Evers has declared state of emergency in response to the elevated wildfire conditions throughout the state.

The warning means conditions are favorable for forest fires. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Caution is advised with any outdoor fires or when using any equipment that may cause sparks.

"Protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive danger of wildfire is a top priority. Although northern Wisconsin still has considerable snow cover, the danger is extreme across much of the state today," said Gov. Evers. "This executive order will give the Department of Natural Resources the ability to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched at critical moments to keep fires small and minimize damage."

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has requested wildfire suppression support from the Wisconsin National Guard due to elevated fire danger across much of the state. The benefit of the Executive Order will support challenges associated with ongoing statewide wildfire danger and widespread need to enhance suppression capability and protect Wisconsinites.