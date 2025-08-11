Southeast Wisconsin historic flooding; Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency

article

The Brief Gov. Tony Evers declared a State of Emergency after storms caused historic flooding and damage in Wisconsin. Severe storms and record rainfall caused flooding, structural damage, evacuations and power outages in multiple parts of the state. Milwaukee County urges residents to report property damage to 211 as recovery efforts continue.



Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency on Monday, Aug. 11, as communities across Wisconsin recover from flash flooding and severe weather that occurred over the weekend.

State of Emergency declared

What we know:

Starting Aug. 9, severe storms and record rainfall caused flooding, structural damage, evacuations and power outages in multiple parts of the state. The Wisconsin State Fair, which began July 31 and was scheduled to run through Aug. 10, ended a day early on Aug. 9 because of flooding and storm impacts.

Evers made the announcement while touring storm damage in Wauwatosa.

"Help local folks and families in need"

What they're saying:

"The flooding seen across Wisconsin over the weekend is unprecedented, and as a state, we are committed to making sure communities have access to every available resource to help local folks and families in need and secure critical infrastructure," Evers said. "We are incredibly grateful to the dedicated law enforcement, emergency response teams, and utility workers who have been working around the clock to uphold and restore critical services to impacted area residents in the wake of these events and stand ready to ensure this important work continues."

Recovery efforts

Dig deeper:

Fire departments, law enforcement, public works crews, utility workers, volunteers and other agencies have been assisting with recovery, but additional help from state agencies is needed.

Evers’ order will ensure state and local agencies, utilities and emergency management officials can continue working together to respond quickly to damage caused by the recent storms, as well as any additional severe weather that may occur.

Milwaukee flooding

Milwaukee County is urging residents to call 211 to report property damage, such as flooded basements, collapsed walls or lightning-related incidents.

Wisconsin Emergency Management is working with counties to assess damage and determine what resources are needed to speed recovery efforts.