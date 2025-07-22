Southeast Wisconsin heatwave: Milwaukee Health Department urges caution

article

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is urging residents to take precautions during the extreme heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), in effect from Wednesday 10 a.m. through Thursday 7 p.m.

Be safe in extreme heat

Forecasts indicate heat index values of up to 106°F are expected for Milwaukee County.

Officials say prolonged exposure to these conditions can lead to serious health risks, particularly for older adults, young children, individuals with chronic conditions, and those without access to air conditioning. Weather conditions may shift, so people are encouraged to monitor local forecasts for the most up-to-date information.

Cooling sites in Milwaukee County

Cooling sites are available throughout Milwaukee County to provide relief from the heat.

For an updated list of locations, and data on heat-related illness and injury, visit Milwaukee.gov/CoolingSites or call 211.

Stay cool

Limit time outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

Spend time in air-conditioned buildings such as libraries, malls, and community centers.

If you have an air conditioner, install it and test that it is in working order.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Use cool showers, baths, or wet towels to lower body temperature.

Fans may provide comfort but should not be relied upon as the primary cooling method.

Stay Hydrated

Drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Encourage others to drink fluids as well.

Stay safe

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Many public cooling sites are located along Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) routes. For more information about how to use public transit in Milwaukee County , you are invited to visit ridemcts.com

Stay Informed

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses: Heat exhaustion : heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, fainting Heat stroke : high body temperature, dry skin, confusion, rapid pulse — call 911 immediately

Check in on family, friends, and neighbors who may need extra help staying safe.