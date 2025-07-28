Southeast Wisconsin heat; food truck workers grill, bring in big bucks

The Brief Food truck workers are braving extreme heat to bring tasty meals to those willing to shell out the cash. Some food truck workers say working in high heat is like "cooking in a sauna." The workers say their business has been booming, especially in the evenings, despite the high temperatures.



Grills, grease and 90°F! It is hot outside, but so is business for food trucks in Milwaukee.

Hot food on an even hotter day is one thing. But cooking that food inside a small space with no air conditioning?

Hot day for food truck workers

What they're saying:

Owners and operators of food trucks in Milwaukee say they are pushing through the heat because it is never too hot for the hustle.

"Yeah, it is very hot. All the time," said Ulises Hernandez with the Carnitas Garcias food truck.

The Carnitas Garcias food truck does have some air conditioning, but it only goes so far.

"Anytime when you cook anything, it’s going to be hot right away," Hernandez said.

The same goes for the Street Munchies food truck.

"The heat is too strong with the flat and stove and fryers, deep fryers," said Enmanuel Flores of the Street Munchies food truck.

Like cooking in a sauna

Dig deeper:

It is like cooking in a sauna. Some workers say they will bring fans to cool off, while others actually sit outside their food trucks to cool down when they do not have any customers.

"Everything inside is metal. Then starting from there, it's bad. Then, if you’re cooking inside the vapor and everything heats the area," Flores said.

By the numbers:

On Monday, July 28, business was not booming during the lunch hour, when the temperatures were highest. But food truck workers say they usually see more people during dinner, when it begins to cool off outside.