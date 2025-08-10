Southeast Wisconsin flooding, roadway closures in metro area

article

Overnight flooding has caused severe flooding across southeast Wisconsin, and that has impacted roads.

Multiple roadways across have been reported as flooded and impassable.

Flash flooding has forced the closure of parts of I-43, 41 and 94, along with segments of certain state highways.

Current roadways impacted:

I-43 at Hampton Avenue, Milwaukee County.

I-43 at Pioneer Road (County C), Ozaukee County.

Highway 100 between Hampton Avenue and Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee County

WIS 175 north of I-94, Milwaukee County

Brewers Boulevard (WIS 175) and Canal Street area, Milwaukee County

WisDOT reminds drivers to never drive on flooded roadways, and always obey official road closures.

Check 511 for the latest driving conditions.

NOTE: This is not an exhaustive list; local streets and roadways not tracked by the DOT may also be closed due to flooding.