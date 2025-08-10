Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:36 AM CDT, Waukesha County
Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Ozaukee County, Milwaukee County, Waukesha County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Ozaukee County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Ozaukee County
Flood Warning
from SUN 11:03 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Milwaukee County, Washington County, Ozaukee County, Waukesha County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:27 AM CDT, Milwaukee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Milwaukee County, Milwaukee County, Milwaukee County
Flood Warning
from SUN 11:49 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Waukesha County, Washington County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Fond Du Lac County, Racine County, Walworth County, Sheboygan County, Dodge County, Washington County, Kenosha County, Ozaukee County, Jefferson County, Milwaukee County, Waukesha County

Southeast Wisconsin flooding, roadway closures in metro area

By
Published  August 10, 2025 1:38pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Overnight flooding has caused severe flooding across southeast Wisconsin, and that has impacted roads.

Multiple roadways across have been reported as flooded and impassable.

Flash flooding has forced the closure of parts of I-43, 41 and 94, along with segments of certain state highways.

Current roadways impacted:

  • I-43 at Hampton Avenue, Milwaukee County.
  • I-43 at Pioneer Road (County C), Ozaukee County.
  • Highway 100 between Hampton Avenue and Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee County
  • WIS 175 north of I-94, Milwaukee County
  • Brewers Boulevard (WIS 175) and Canal Street area, Milwaukee County

WisDOT reminds drivers to never drive on flooded roadways, and always obey official road closures.

Check 511 for the latest driving conditions.

NOTE: This is not an exhaustive list; local streets and roadways not tracked by the DOT may also be closed due to flooding.

The Source: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) sent FOX6 the information.

