Southeast Wisconsin emissions testing; lawmakers address future of mandate

Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Bryan Steil, Rep. Glenn Grothman, and Rep. Tom Tiffany, hosted a news conference on Monday, April 27, regarding the future of emissions testing in southeast Wisconsin.

They announced the Fair Air Standards Act, legislation to "address Southeast Wisconsin’s non-attainment designation and federal emissions testing requirements."

State legislators and members of the community will also be in attendance.

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Proponents argue the 40-year-old program is an outdated, costly burden on drivers in seven counties that lacks clear evidence of meaningful impact.

Tiffany, a candidate for governor, has previously said he planned to seek a federal waiver from EPA Director Lee Zeldin and focus on cross-state pollution from the Chicago area instead.

The backstory:

Vehicles kept in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha Counties are required to get an emissions test every two years.

Testing is currently required for the following vehicles:

Vehicles with auto or light truck plates

Vehicle model years 1996–2006 with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) less than 8,501 lbs. (gasoline, natural gas, or hybrid)

Vehicle model years 2007 and newer with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) up to 14,000 lbs. (diesel, gasoline, natural gas, or hybrid)

Currently, the following may also require an emissions test:

When a vehicle is purchased and registered (within 45 days)

When an owner is added or removed from a vehicle title (test within 45 days)

Every other year before plates can be renewed

New residents transferring vehicle to Wisconsin (test within 45 days)