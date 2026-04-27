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Southeast Wisconsin emissions testing; lawmakers address future of mandate

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Published  April 27, 2026 8:15am CDT
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FOX6 News Milwaukee
SE Wisconsin emissions testing: Republican lawmakers announce 'Fair Air Standards Act'

SE Wisconsin emissions testing: Republican lawmakers announce 'Fair Air Standards Act'

Republican lawmakers hosted a news conference on Monday, April 27, regarding the future of emissions testing in southeast Wisconsin. They announced the "Fair Air Standards Act" which aims to address air and ozone pollution at the source, which they say is mostly coming from the Chicago/Gary area.

HALES CORNERS, Wis. - Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Bryan Steil, Rep. Glenn Grothman, and Rep. Tom Tiffany, hosted a news conference on Monday, April 27, regarding the future of emissions testing in southeast Wisconsin.

They announced the Fair Air Standards Act, legislation to "address Southeast Wisconsin’s non-attainment designation and federal emissions testing requirements."

State legislators and members of the community will also be in attendance.

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Proponents argue the 40-year-old program is an outdated, costly burden on drivers in seven counties that lacks clear evidence of meaningful impact.

Tiffany, a candidate for governor, has previously said he planned to seek a federal waiver from EPA Director Lee Zeldin and focus on cross-state pollution from the Chicago area instead.

Emissions testing in Wisconsin

The backstory:

Vehicles kept in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha Counties are required to get an emissions test every two years.

Testing is currently required for the following vehicles:

  • Vehicles with auto or light truck plates
  • Vehicle model years 1996–2006 with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) less than 8,501 lbs. (gasoline, natural gas, or hybrid)
  • Vehicle model years 2007 and newer with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) up to 14,000 lbs. (diesel, gasoline, natural gas, or hybrid)

Currently, the following may also require an emissions test:

  • When a vehicle is purchased and registered (within 45 days)
  • When an owner is added or removed from a vehicle title (test within 45 days)
  • Every other year before plates can be renewed
  • New residents transferring vehicle to Wisconsin (test within 45 days)

The Source: FOX6 crews attended the news conference. Supplemental information provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

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