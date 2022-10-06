Southbound WIS 100 weekend closure: 10 p.m. Friday- 5 a.m. Monday

article

The Zoo Interchange North Leg project team is planning a 54-hour closure of southbound WIS 100 (Mayfair Road) starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

Northbound WIS 100 will have lane restriction during this time. The closure will allow the construction of a major storm water sewer to be placed under the roadway.

The closure of southbound WIS 100 will be completed at 5 a.m on Monday, Oct. 10.

WIS 100 will be fully shut down at North Avenue. The primary detour route will be Burleigh to southbound I-41/US 45.

Access to the businesses inside the closure can be made using WIS 100 northbound. North Avenue will be open with two westbound lanes available between WIS 100 and 118th Street.

All closures are weather dependent and subject to change.