Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash on southbound I-43 near Chase Avenue. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday, May 11.

I-43/94 southbound was temporarily closed at Chase Avenue. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Becher.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.