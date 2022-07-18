Southbound I-43 shutdown at National; man shot: sheriff

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down all lanes on southbound I-43/94 at National Avenue on Monday evening, July 18 following a shooting near the Lapham Boulevard off-ramp. It happened shortly before 8 p.m.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Milwaukee Police Department officers responded to the vicinity, where they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot several times.

Milwaukee Fire Department first responders tended to the man and transported him to the hospital while conscious and breathing. His condition is unknown.

All southbound traffic had been diverted off the freeway at National Avenue.

At least one suspect, in a vehicle whose description is not yet available, is being sought.

FOX6 News is working to gather new information on this incident. We will update this post when more information is available.