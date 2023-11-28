South Milwaukee stabbing, man accused of attempted homicide

article

A Greendale man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after a Nov. 21 stabbing in South Milwaukee.

Prosecutors accused 48-year-old Aaron Spencer of stabbing his daughter's boyfriend in the neck.

It happened on Southtowne Drive just south of College Avenue around 12:45 p.m. that Tuesday. Police said the 24-year-old victim sustained serious injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A witness told police he heard the victim scream "Help me, help me, he's got a knife" and then saw the victim and Spencer "wrestling in the parking lot," a criminal complaint states. The witness ran out to help the victim after Spencer drove away.

Another witness recorded the attack on his cellphone and shared the video with police. The complaint states that video showed the victim saying Spencer stabbed him and showed Spencer get into a car and drive away. Investigators said the video also captured the car's license plate, which was listed to the defendant.

Police arrested Spencer. Per the complaint, he told a family member on the phone that he "wanted to go talk to" the victim and "(expletive) just went awry." Prosecutors also noted Spencer first went to the victim's home to discuss arrangements for burring a dead dog.

Court records show Spencer's cash bond was set at $100,000 during an initial appearance on Nov. 25.