Expand / Collapse search

South Milwaukee stabbing, man seriously injured: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
South Milwaukee police article

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police arrested a man Tuesday, Nov. 21 after a stabbing sent another man to a hospital.

It happened on Southtowne Drive just south of College Avenue. Police said the 24-year-old was stabbed in a parking lot and sustained serious injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A 48-year-old man, who police said knows the victim, was taken into custody. Charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.