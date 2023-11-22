South Milwaukee stabbing, man seriously injured: police
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police arrested a man Tuesday, Nov. 21 after a stabbing sent another man to a hospital.
It happened on Southtowne Drive just south of College Avenue. Police said the 24-year-old was stabbed in a parking lot and sustained serious injuries.
A 48-year-old man, who police said knows the victim, was taken into custody. Charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.