South Milwaukee 'quick change' scam, police seek suspect

article

The South Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in a "quick change" scam at Walmart on Friday, April 15.

Police said the suspect confused a cashier and used sleight of hand to get $1,500 cash from the store. He then went to a different Walmart near 27th and Oklahoma.

At the second Walmart, the suspect told employees that he had been sending funds to someone, but the person was unable to get the money – so he wanted a full refund.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

One of the third-party businesses that Walmart uses for wire transfers, police said, was able to stop the transfer at that point. That business provided a name of "Victor Martinez."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 414-768-8060, ext. 3.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.