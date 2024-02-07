Body found in South Milwaukee Pizza Hut dumpster

A body was found in a South Milwaukee dumpster on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

South Milwaukee police were called to the scene outside a Pizza Hut near Packard and College shortly after 11 a.m. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office also responded to investigate the death.

FOX6 News is at the scene found a garbage truck within the police perimeter. Crews in HAZMAT suits were also seen going in and out of the Pizza Hut with a trail of yellow evidence markers stretching from the restaurant to the dumpster.

"We started asking the garbage guy, and he was like, ‘Yeah, we saw a dead body behind the garbage can,’" said Barry Hallett, who owns a nearby business.

Police said they are in the early stages of a death investigation and are being assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.