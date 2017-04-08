GREENVILLE, South Carolina -- A note some Greenville County, South Carolina residents found on their apartment doors has them concerned for the safety of their neighborhood.Residents at Fleetwood Manor Apartments on Fleetwood Drive reportedly received letters on Wednesday, August 24th -- stating the property management has received complaints of a person dressed as a clown trying to "lure children into the woods."The letter, which appears to be printed on Fleetwood Manor Apartments letterhead, reminds the public children should never be alone or walking through the woods at night.Property management in the letter indicates Greenville County law enforcement is conducting daily patrols of the property due to the reports.Below is the full text of the letter:8/24/2016To The Residents of Fleetwood Manor:There has been several conversation and a lot of complaints to the office regarding a clown or a person dressed in clown clothing taking children or trying to lure children in the woods.

August 28, 2016