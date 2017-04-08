Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally

Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman on Sunday, saying the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.West delivered a lengthy monologue, touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals, before a crowd in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Rapper Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at 1st event as candidate

Rapper Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at 1st event as candidate

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman on Sunday, July 19, saying the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.West delivered a lengthy monologue, touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals, before a crowd in North Charleston, South Carolina.

2 inmates charged with killing 4 in South Carolina prison

2 inmates charged with killing 4 in South Carolina prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two convicts each serving a life sentence for killing a mother and her child have been charged with murder in the strangulation deaths of four inmates inside a South Carolina prison.Denver Simmons and Jacob Philip lured each of the four inmates into a cell at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia on Friday morning, then worked together to attack and choke them, according to arrest warrants released early Saturday.Two of the inmates were also beaten or stabbed with a broken broomstick, according to the warrants released by State Law Enforcement Division agents.The attacks took place within 30 minutes, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a statement Saturday.One inmate was choked with an electrical cord, while another had his chest pressed down while he was being strangled.

Man kills suspected robber with gun he had in vehicle

Man kills suspected robber with gun he had in vehicle

AIKEN, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina say a man who was forced back into his car by a robber while pumping gas was able to grab his gun inside the vehicle and shoot the suspect.Aiken County Sheriff's Capt.

Latest: Authorities ID body as chained woman's boyfriend

Latest: Authorities ID body as chained woman's boyfriend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Latest on the investigation after a missing woman was found chained inside a storage container (all times local):___8:15 p.m.Authorities say the body found on the rural South Carolina property where a woman was found chained in a storage container is her boyfriend.Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright identified the body late Saturday as 32-year-old Charles Carver.

Latest: 14-year-old boy charged as juvenile in South Carolina school shooting

TOWNVILLE, S.C. — A 14-year-old South Carolina boy accused of killing his father and wounding three people during a school shooting has been charged as a juvenile with murder and three counts of attempted murder.The teen appeared in juvenile court on Friday wearing a yellow jail jumpsuit without any restraints.

Concern in South Carolina after property manager reports clown trying to "lure children into the woods"

Concern in South Carolina after property manager reports clown trying to "lure children into the woods"

GREENVILLE, South Carolina -- A note some Greenville County, South Carolina residents found on their apartment doors has them concerned for the safety of their neighborhood.Residents at Fleetwood Manor Apartments on Fleetwood Drive reportedly received letters on Wednesday, August 24th -- stating the property management has received complaints of a person dressed as a clown trying to "lure children into the woods."The letter, which appears to be printed on Fleetwood Manor Apartments letterhead, reminds the public children should never be alone or walking through the woods at night.Property management in the letter indicates Greenville County law enforcement is conducting daily patrols of the property due to the reports.Below is the full text of the letter:8/24/2016To The Residents of Fleetwood Manor:There has been several conversation and a lot of complaints to the office regarding a clown or a person dressed in clown clothing taking children or trying to lure children in the woods.

90-year-old woman killed by alligator at South Carolina nursing home

90-year-old woman killed by alligator at South Carolina nursing home

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A 90-year-old woman was found dead in a pond after she went missing from her nursing home in what is believed to be the first-ever fatal alligator attack in South Carolina history, according to officials.Investigators said they believe Bonnie Walker slipped or fell into the pond, and then the alligator attacked her, according to The Post and Courier."It's the first one as far as we've been keeping records," Robert McCullough, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told the paper.Her body was discovered in a pond behind the West Ashley assisted-living facility, where she lived.

Young officer who recently welcomed baby shot & killed inside South Carolina shopping mall

Young officer who recently welcomed baby shot & killed inside South Carolina shopping mall

SOUTH CAROLINA --  Authorities say a 34-year-old man who shot and killed a police officer at a South Carolina shopping mall has been charged with murder.The State Law Enforcement Division said Jarvis Hall of Eastover, South Carolina was arrested right after the shooting, which happened about 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30th at Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a town near Columbia.

37-3 vote: South Carolina Senate votes to remove Confederate flag from Statehouse grounds

SOUTH CAROLINA — Will the Confederate flag be history in South Carolina?After an impassioned discussion Monday, a bill that would remove the Confederate flag from statehouse grounds was approved by state lawmakers in a 37-3 Senate vote.The bill -- which is scheduled for a final Senate vote on Tuesday -- needs a two-thirds majority vote to pass and move to the House for approval.South Carolina Gov.

Viral photo shows love in aftermath of Charleston tragedy

Viral photo shows love in aftermath of Charleston tragedy

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- An emotional photo that captured a South Carolina man's 3-year-old son hugging a fellow South Carolinian has gone viral.John Nettles told the Huffington Post he and his family were walking near Emanuel A.M.E.