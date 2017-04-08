Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman on Sunday, saying the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.West delivered a lengthy monologue, touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals, before a crowd in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Rapper Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at 1st event as candidate
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman on Sunday, July 19, saying the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.West delivered a lengthy monologue, touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals, before a crowd in North Charleston, South Carolina.
2 inmates charged with killing 4 in South Carolina prison
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two convicts each serving a life sentence for killing a mother and her child have been charged with murder in the strangulation deaths of four inmates inside a South Carolina prison.Denver Simmons and Jacob Philip lured each of the four inmates into a cell at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia on Friday morning, then worked together to attack and choke them, according to arrest warrants released early Saturday.Two of the inmates were also beaten or stabbed with a broken broomstick, according to the warrants released by State Law Enforcement Division agents.The attacks took place within 30 minutes, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a statement Saturday.One inmate was choked with an electrical cord, while another had his chest pressed down while he was being strangled.
FBI arrests South Carolina man they say was plotting Dylann Roof-style mass attack
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a 29-year-old white supremacist and convicted felon bought a gun from an undercover FBI agent in South Carolina that he said he wanted to use in "the spirit of Dylann Roof."The FBI arrested Benjamin McDowell shortly after he bought the gun Wednesday for $109 in Myrtle Beach.
Man kills suspected robber with gun he had in vehicle
AIKEN, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina say a man who was forced back into his car by a robber while pumping gas was able to grab his gun inside the vehicle and shoot the suspect.Aiken County Sheriff's Capt.
Latest: Authorities ID body as chained woman's boyfriend
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Latest on the investigation after a missing woman was found chained inside a storage container (all times local):___8:15 p.m.Authorities say the body found on the rural South Carolina property where a woman was found chained in a storage container is her boyfriend.Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright identified the body late Saturday as 32-year-old Charles Carver.
Latest: 14-year-old boy charged as juvenile in South Carolina school shooting
TOWNVILLE, S.C. — A 14-year-old South Carolina boy accused of killing his father and wounding three people during a school shooting has been charged as a juvenile with murder and three counts of attempted murder.The teen appeared in juvenile court on Friday wearing a yellow jail jumpsuit without any restraints.
Concern in South Carolina after property manager reports clown trying to "lure children into the woods"
GREENVILLE, South Carolina -- A note some Greenville County, South Carolina residents found on their apartment doors has them concerned for the safety of their neighborhood.Residents at Fleetwood Manor Apartments on Fleetwood Drive reportedly received letters on Wednesday, August 24th -- stating the property management has received complaints of a person dressed as a clown trying to "lure children into the woods."The letter, which appears to be printed on Fleetwood Manor Apartments letterhead, reminds the public children should never be alone or walking through the woods at night.Property management in the letter indicates Greenville County law enforcement is conducting daily patrols of the property due to the reports.Below is the full text of the letter:8/24/2016To The Residents of Fleetwood Manor:There has been several conversation and a lot of complaints to the office regarding a clown or a person dressed in clown clothing taking children or trying to lure children in the woods.
90-year-old woman killed by alligator at South Carolina nursing home
CHARLESTON, S.C. – A 90-year-old woman was found dead in a pond after she went missing from her nursing home in what is believed to be the first-ever fatal alligator attack in South Carolina history, according to officials.Investigators said they believe Bonnie Walker slipped or fell into the pond, and then the alligator attacked her, according to The Post and Courier."It's the first one as far as we've been keeping records," Robert McCullough, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told the paper.Her body was discovered in a pond behind the West Ashley assisted-living facility, where she lived.
Lend a helping hand: FOX6, American Red Cross need your donations to help flood victims
MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 and the American Red Cross would like to thank all of the viewers who helped support our South Carolina flooding relief phone bank on Thursday evening and Friday morning.
Young officer who recently welcomed baby shot & killed inside South Carolina shopping mall
SOUTH CAROLINA -- Authorities say a 34-year-old man who shot and killed a police officer at a South Carolina shopping mall has been charged with murder.The State Law Enforcement Division said Jarvis Hall of Eastover, South Carolina was arrested right after the shooting, which happened about 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30th at Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a town near Columbia.
"Saturation media buy:" Walker presidential campaign to hit airwaves in big way
MILWAUKEE -- Iowa voters are soon going to be seeing a lot more of Gov.
Dylann Roof, charged in shooting at South Carolina church, to provide handwriting samples to investigators
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 21-year-old Dylann Roof, charged with killing nine parishioners at a Charleston, South Carolina, church has been ordered to provide handwriting samples to investigators.
Judge sets July 2016 trial date for Dylann Roof, accused in shooting at South Carolina church
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The man accused of killing nine people at a church in Charleston last month will stand trial next July.
37-3 vote: South Carolina Senate votes to remove Confederate flag from Statehouse grounds
SOUTH CAROLINA — Will the Confederate flag be history in South Carolina?After an impassioned discussion Monday, a bill that would remove the Confederate flag from statehouse grounds was approved by state lawmakers in a 37-3 Senate vote.The bill -- which is scheduled for a final Senate vote on Tuesday -- needs a two-thirds majority vote to pass and move to the House for approval.South Carolina Gov.
Viral photo shows love in aftermath of Charleston tragedy
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- An emotional photo that captured a South Carolina man's 3-year-old son hugging a fellow South Carolinian has gone viral.John Nettles told the Huffington Post he and his family were walking near Emanuel A.M.E.
Parishioners pack St. Mark AME Church in Milwaukee to pray for Charleston shooting victims
MILWAUKEE -- Dozens gathered in Milwaukee on Monday, June 22nd to remember the six women and three men shot and killed inside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston last Wednesday night, June 17th.Parishioners packed St.
"We share the pain:" Sikh Temple in Oak Creek the site of candlelight vigil to pray for Charleston
CHARLESTON, South Carolina/OAK CREEK -- Expressions of grief, faith and gratitude on Sunday, June 21st filled the space of a horrific mass killing at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, as the venerable structure was again a house of worship.
Worshippers in Milwaukee pray for victims in Charleston: "They died doing what God called them to do"
CHARLESTON, South Carolina/MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- "The doors of the church are open.
"Hate is very much alive:" Folks gather in Milwaukee to pray for those in Charleston
CHARLESTON, South Carolina/MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- Before he allegedly opened fire on members of a Bible study group at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, Dylann Roof sat with them.