Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged

South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens.

Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.

Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car near 5th and Bay Heights on Dec. 29.

A criminal complaint states doorbell video surveillance showed a man – since identified as Randall – walk up to the victims' car with a distinct limp and get in. Approximately 10 seconds later, multiple gunshots could be heard and flashes were seen coming from inside the car.

According to the complaint, Yracheta was shot three times and Allen was shot twice. Five bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

The day after the shooting, police found Yracheta's iPhone in a sewer near 6th and Marshall – about a half-mile from where the teens' were found dead. Records from the phone showed Yracheta had texted a number and arranged to meet the respondent on Bay Heights, the final message sent minutes before the shooting.

Investigation revealed Randall was the victim of a shooting roughly one month earlier and was shot in the foot, consistent with his limp, according to the complaint. The phone number Yracheta had texted was connected to an IP address at Randall's home.

Police arrested Randall on Jan. 10 near 107th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's far northwest side. Per the complaint, a search uncovered two guns – one of which had a silencer and extended magazine. A crime analyst with the Wisconsin Crime Lab determined the gun with the silencer was used in the homicides.

In an interview with investigators, the complaint states Randall was asked about the shooting. He said: "Can't make it right, it's already done." He said he could not remember committing the crime but saw flashes and Yracheta smiling.

The complaint states Randall was convicted in 2018 of robbery with use of force and, as a result, was not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

Court records indicate Randall was scheduled to make his initial appearance on Jan. 18.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was created for the victims' families.