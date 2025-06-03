South Milwaukee homicides; Brandon Randall sentenced, 36 years prison

article

The Brief Brandon Randall was sentenced on Tuesday, June 3 to 36 years in prison in connection with the shooting deaths of two teens in December 2022. Cousins Jaelen Yracheta and Ava Allen were found fatally shot in South Milwaukee. Randall pleaded guilty to two of five charges against him in May. The other three charges were dismissed.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Brandon Randall on Tuesday, June 3 to 36 years in prison and an additional 14 years of extended supervision in connection with the shooting deaths of two teens in December 2022.

Randall pleaded guilty last month to two charges of first-degree reckless homicide in the deaths of cousins Jaelen Yracheta and Ava Allen. Three other charges against him were dismissed.

Case details

What we know:

Yracheta and Allen were found shot to death in a car near 5th and Bay Heights in South Milwaukee on Dec. 29, 2022.

Jaelen Yracheta, Ava Allen

A criminal complaint states doorbell video surveillance showed a man – since identified as Randall – walk up to the victims' car with a distinct limp and get in. Approximately 10 seconds later, multiple gunshots could be heard and flashes were seen coming from inside the car.

According to the complaint, Yracheta was shot three times and Allen was shot twice. Five bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

South Milwaukee homicide investigation near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road

The day after the shooting, police found Yracheta's iPhone in a sewer near 6th and Marshall – about a half-mile from where the teens' were found dead. Records from the phone showed Yracheta had texted a number and arranged to meet the respondent on Bay Heights, the final message sent minutes before the shooting.

Investigation revealed Randall was the victim of a shooting roughly one month earlier and was shot in the foot, consistent with his limp, according to the complaint. The phone number Yracheta had texted was connected to an IP address at Randall's home.

Police arrested Randall on Jan. 10 near 107th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's far northwest side. Per the complaint, a search uncovered two guns – one of which had a silencer and extended magazine. A crime analyst with the Wisconsin Crime Lab determined the gun with the silencer was used in the homicides.

In an interview with investigators, the complaint states Randall was asked about the shooting. He said: "Can't make it right, it's already done." He said he could not remember committing the crime but saw flashes.