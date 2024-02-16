South Milwaukee body found in dumpster; man charged with homicide

article

A man has been charged in the death of 55-year-old Alexander Stengel, whose body was found in a dumpster outside a Pizza Hut in South Milwaukee.

31-year-old Kavonn L. Ingram has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime, hiding a corpse as party to a crime, armed robbery, as party to a crime, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities said 55-year-old Alexander Stengel of Cudahy was killed, and his body was found around 11 a.m. that morning. A report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Monday, Feb. 12 that Stengel was a Pizza Hut manager.

Friends of Stengel said he was an employee at the location for many years. They said he loved his job and kept to himself. They also called it a horrific crime and said the community will miss him.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX6 for updates.