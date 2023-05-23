Somers search warrant; drugs, cash seized by Kenosha County deputies

article

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) confiscated drugs and drug paraphernalia during the execution of a search warrant in the Village of Somers on Monday, May 22.

Kenosha County deputies were assigned to conduct the knock-and-announce search warrant on 27th Street a couple of blocks east of 39th Avenue.

A news release says prior to executing the warrant, Kenosha officials say the primary suspect, Miguel Nava, was stopped by Kenosha County sheriff's deputies on a traffic stop on 30th Avenue just north of Washington Road. The search warrant was then completed at Nava's residence on 27th Street.

During the search warrant, officials say deputies seized 31.2 grams of cocaine, 10 Alprazolam pills, 2 grams of THC, and $1180 in cash. Nava was placed under arrest and taken to the Kenosha County Jail.

The following charges will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office: