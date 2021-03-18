Some restrictions relaxed in Milwaukee COVID-19 public health order

article

Significant changes in Milwaukee's current public health order will go into effect Friday, March 19 -- changes that relax some restrictions.

A news release issued on Thursday, March 18 says noteworthy changes in the new public health order include:

Restaurants and bars will see an increase in possible capacity and an easing of the restrictions on movement of patrons inside the establishment. While seating must be available and encouraged, it is no longer required unless a patron is eating or drinking.

Museums can be open with capacity limits and protective measures including masking.

Sporting events and recreational activities are now permitted to have up to six spectators per event participant with a limit of 750 fans indoors or 1,000 fans outdoors as long as physical distancing can be accommodated. An approved safety plan can allow larger crowds.

The order no longer restricts visitors to long-term care facilities.

Officials say it is important to note that general provisions regarding safe business practices and protective measures remain in place. That includes masking, social distancing, surface cleaning, and policies to restrict employees who have been exposed to the disease or show COVID-19 symptoms.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

"The Phase 6 order reflects several COVID-19 trends including the reduced presence of the disease in Milwaukee and the lower percentage of positive COVID-19 test results," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said in the news release. "While we are taking a step forward, we are doing that cautiously because COVID-19 is still a dangerous threat in our city."

This is a developing story.