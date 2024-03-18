Teen solicited for prostitution; Milwaukee man charged

article

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged with grabbing a teenage girl and soliciting her for prostitution.

Jonathon Kucza was arrested by Milwaukee police at around 10 p.m. Monday night, March 11 near 35th and National, after a teenage girl flagged down officers who were on their way to another call.

According to a criminal complaint, the girl used a hand signal to communicate to an officer she needed help. Once separated from Kucza, the girl said she was walking in the area and Kucza asked her if she needed money – or if she would do anything for money. That’s when the girl said Kucza grabbed her arm, and told her to tell police she was his girlfriend.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Filings say Kucza admitted to grabbing the girl to "keep her from getting kidnapped."

A court commissioner set Kucza’s bond at $7,500. He’s due back in court next week.