Sojourner Family Peace Center honored for 50 years of service

The Brief Sojourner Family Peace Center was honored for 50 years of service on Friday. The "Be The Light" gala was a fundraiser and recognized the strength of survivors. Sojourner is Milwaukee's largest nonprofit domestic violence prevention agency.



Sojourner Family Peace Center, Milwaukee's largest nonprofit domestic violence prevention agency, was honored for 50 years of service on Friday.

What they're saying:

The organization's "Be The Light" gala was held at the Baird Center. Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver was the honorary co-chair, and FOX6's Kim Murphy served as the emcee.

"My family went through it. My mom went through a domestic violence relationship, my sister's been through it," said Dirver. "When you see it firsthand, it makes you want to speak up and speak out. And so this was a great opportunity for me to stand up and appreciate all these amazing things they're doing."

Sojourner Family Peace Center provides crisis housing, restraining order assistance and services from partner agencies like Children's Wisconsin. President and CEO Carmen Pitre said the organization serves more than 10,000 people each year and has served close to 500,000 people over the past five decades.

