Sojourner Family Peace Center marks 50th anniversary

The Brief Sojourner Family Peace Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The "Be the Light" gala honors survivors of domestic violence.



Sojourner Family Peace Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

President and CEO Carmen Pitre and Donald Driver, who is the honorary co-chair of the organization's "Be the Light" gala, which honors survivors of domestic violence, joined FOX6 News to provide more details on Friday.

Sojourner is the largest nonprofit provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services in Wisconsin, serving more than 10,000 clients each year.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The mission of the Donald Driver Foundation is to serve underprivileged children and families by providing resources related to education and workplace development, plus health and wellness.