Snowy weather brings families out for Christmas tree shopping

The Sunday morning snowfall made for a perfect backdrop as people set out to get their Christmas trees.

Christmas on Indian Lore in West Bend is helping families deck the halls.

"I’ve come here since I was a young kid," shopper Jessica Butters said. "Every year I look forward to coming here again and getting our tree."

While the supply for real Christmas trees remains tight in 2023, Christmas on Indian Lore staff is making sure anyone who wants to take home a real Christmas tree can do so.

"It’s definitely just the Christmas spirit that there is when you come out in here and all the snow is falling," customer Andy Brace said.

Christmas on Indian Lore owner Dean Fechter said this year is more challenging due to the demand.

"Tree farmers are getting older so they’re slowly not doing it so much," Fechter said. "Fortunately we planted, on this property, this year, 7,000 trees. It takes about seven to 10 years to grow a Christmas tree, but we’re pretty well set for the future.

This helps give shoppers the chance to find the perfect tree.

"We looked at a few and then we knew the one we picked was the right one," Butters said.

Christmas on Indian Lore also offers photos with Santa and various sweet treats for those wanting a festive experience.