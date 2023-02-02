Snowplow crash, driver dead; DPW procession honors John Manka

A procession of Milwaukee County DPW vehicles Saturday, Feb. 4 culminated in a "Celebration of Life" for a snowplow driver who died after an on-duty crash.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley also ordered all flags at the courthouse to fly at half-staff from Feb. 3-5 in honor of that driver, John Manka.

The crash in January happened near Interstate 41 and Beloit Road.

Family members told FOX6 News Manka was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.

"He was 71 years old. He didn’t need to work. He liked working," Eric Wozniarski, John's son, said.

The "Celebration of Life" was held at the Oak Creek American Legion Lower Hall.