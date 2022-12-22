Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 22-23, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southern and southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) -- totals that will change.
- Portage, 3.1
- Beaver Dam, 2.2
- Sauk City, 2.2
- Dodgeville, 2.2
- Fond du Lac, 2.0
- Stoughton, 2.0
- Lake Mills, 1.5
- Waterloo, 1.4
- Theresa, 1.3
- Horicon, 1.2
- Janesville, 1.1
- Jackson, 1.0
- Beloit, 1.0
- Jefferson, 1.0
- Oconomowoc, 1.0
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.
MAPS AND RADAR
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it's all there.
SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 SNOW STICK
The FOX6 Snow Stick is ready for action as the cold weather months arrive once again in southeast Wisconsin. Stationed on the FOX6 Weather Deck, the Snow Stick monitors the depth of new snow, along with tracking the approximate temperature and relative wind speed.
The snow stick webcam is online 24/7 -- ready for viewing.
