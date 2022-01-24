Expand / Collapse search

Snowfall totals in SE Wisconsin, clipper passed thru Monday, Jan. 24

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

  • Waukesha, 3.0
  • Big Bend, 2.5
  • Muskego, 2.5
  • St. Francis, 2.2
  • Oconomowoc, 2.1
  • Franksville, 2
  • Eagle, 2
  • Brookfield, 2
  • West Milwaukee, 1.8
  • Union Grove, 1.8
  • Watertown, 1.6
  • Menomonee Falls, 1.6
  • Brown Deer, 1.5
  • Whitefish Bay, 1.5
  • Johnson Creek, 1.5
  • Franklin, 1.5
  • Whitewater, 1.3
  • Sussex, 1.3
  • Germantown, 1
  • Jackson, 1
  • Merton, 1
  • Grafton, 1
  • Jefferson, 1

Behind the clipper system Monday morning, more chilly weather is on the way, and it could be the coldest weather yet this year.

The Milwaukee Fire Department is making a plea to the public for help as it relates to snow-covered fire hydrants.

Expect a messy morning and midday commute Monday, Jan. 24 as light, fluffy snow continues to fall and accumulate.