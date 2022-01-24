Snowfall totals in SE Wisconsin, clipper passed thru Monday, Jan. 24
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
- Waukesha, 3.0
- Big Bend, 2.5
- Muskego, 2.5
- St. Francis, 2.2
- Oconomowoc, 2.1
- Franksville, 2
- Eagle, 2
- Brookfield, 2
- West Milwaukee, 1.8
- Union Grove, 1.8
- Watertown, 1.6
- Menomonee Falls, 1.6
- Brown Deer, 1.5
- Whitefish Bay, 1.5
- Johnson Creek, 1.5
- Franklin, 1.5
- Whitewater, 1.3
- Sussex, 1.3
- Germantown, 1
- Jackson, 1
- Merton, 1
- Grafton, 1
- Jefferson, 1
