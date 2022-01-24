Snowfall totals in SE Wisconsin, clipper passed thru Monday, Jan. 24

article

The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

Waukesha, 3.0

Big Bend, 2.5

Muskego, 2.5

St. Francis, 2.2

Oconomowoc, 2.1

Franksville, 2

Eagle, 2

Brookfield, 2

West Milwaukee, 1.8

Union Grove, 1.8

Watertown, 1.6

Menomonee Falls, 1.6

Brown Deer, 1.5

Whitefish Bay, 1.5

Johnson Creek, 1.5

Franklin, 1.5

Whitewater, 1.3

Sussex, 1.3

Germantown, 1

Jackson, 1

Merton, 1

Grafton, 1

Jefferson, 1

