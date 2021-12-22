Snowblower thefts in Racine; stolen from unsecured garages: police

article

Racine police are warning residents to be aware of recent snowblower thefts in the city.

A Facebook post by the police department indicates the majority of snowblowers are being stolen from unsecured detached garages. These snow blowers are likely being loaded into the back of a truck.

If you see any suspicious activity, you are urged to contact Racine dispatch at 262-886-2300 or Investigator Cisler at 262-635-7791.

