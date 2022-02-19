What is a snow squall? SE Wisconsin's 1st warnings issued Friday

Snow squall weather alerts were issued Friday, Feb. 18 – the first time the new warning was issued in southeastern Wisconsin.

The weather system brought snow, high winds and reduced visibility to the area. On Interstate 41 near the Dodge-Washington county line, FOX6 News captured a sample of the dangerous driving conditions it created.

From Menomonee Falls to Sun Prairie, too, viewer video captured the snow squall hipping through the state Friday night.

"The warning is a polygon area issued that is an intense line of snow, producing reduced visibility, gusty winds and often times, as well, snow that accumulates pretty quickly," FOX6 Meteorologist Eric Manges said.

Manges said a snow squall is an intense, short-lived burst of heavy snow – generally lasting 30 minutes to an hour. The new warning aims to bring better situational awareness to drivers and mitigate related impacts.

"It might sound scary to call it a snow squall, but in essence it acts very similar to a squall line that we usually use for a severe thunderstorm," said Manges. "Kind of the same purpose of it is its best to be inside during something like that."

The snow squall also producers thunder and lightning. The unique weather grabbed the attention of a potential future meteorologist, too. Bailey Behlke of West Allis

"Hello, welcome to ‘Weather Girl Bailey.’ There is a big snow squall right now, and you should not drive," Behlke said in a video she recorded from her home during the squall.

