Expand / Collapse search

Snow squall hits southeastern Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:35PM
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A snow squall raced through southeastern Wisconsin on Friday evening, Feb. 18 – bringing with that made roads treacherous within minutes.

Also associated with the system blowing were powerful winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour. A wind advisory was also issued for all of southeastern Wisconsin until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA

Marvin Pratt on Milwaukee politics; parallels with Johnson mayor run
article

Marvin Pratt on Milwaukee politics; parallels with Johnson mayor run

Cavalier Johnson is the second Black Acting Mayor in Milwaukee history. The first was Marvin Pratt. But Pratt lost the general election.

Milwaukee Public Museum Tyrannosaurs exhibit; immersive experience
article

Milwaukee Public Museum Tyrannosaurs exhibit; immersive experience

We all know and love Scottie the T-Rex at the Milwaukee Public Museum. But now, there is an exhibit where you can go meet with his entire family.

Skunk Cabbage; Wisconsin's first sign of spring
article

Skunk Cabbage; Wisconsin's first sign of spring

We've still got plenty of winter left but keep your eyes out for Skunk Cabbage as it emerges over the next couple of weeks.