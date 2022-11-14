Snow means 'go time' for plow drivers

The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. For many of us, the wait is almost over, but for plow drivers and public works departments, it's "go time."

Several departments spent the day making their final preparations.

In Waukesha, the county was planning a week for this storm.

Waukesha County's highways division had around half of their nearly 60 trucks ready to go, so equipping the other half was the focus Monday.

Some county drivers were able to practice using a snow-plow simulator in October. That's how committed this team is to getting ready.

Patrol Superintendent Daniel Moudry said he plans to monitor the roads early Tuesday morning before deciding on the best plan to clear them.

Ahead of the season's first snow, he shared this message with the public.

"If you see us, just give us plenty of space to be able to do our jobs," said Moudry. "At the end of the day, getting to and from work and home is important. Just please slow down and take your time."

If you haven't already, maybe set the alarm clock a little earlier than normal to give yourself more time to travel Tuesday.

