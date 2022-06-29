Snow leopard euthanized, Milwaukee County Zoo officials say

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo revealed on Wednesday, June 29 that one of its snow leopards, Asa, was humanely euthanized last Friday, June 24.

Officials said in the Facebook post that Asa "had been experiencing a declining quality of life due to advanced renal failure."

The zoo post went on to say the following:

"The close relationship the care team had with Asa allowed them to administer a multitude of medical treatments for him to experience a good quality of life over the last year and keep him as comfortable as they could for as long as possible. Asa often participated in his own healthcare through training sessions that allowed the team to do blood draws, take blood pressures, and administer fluids without anesthesia.

Asa was always ready to greet his care team and was curious and an "attention-seeker," in a good way. Asa will be greatly missed."